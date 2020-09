MISSOULA — Norman J. Nimey, 91, born Oct. 28, 1928, passed on March 16, 2020, of natural causes. Services will be held on Friday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. at the Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, located at 1475 Eaton St. Missoula. Due to COVID, face masks are required and social distancing will be in effect. Burial to follow at the Veterans Cemetery; located at 1911 Tower St. at 1 p.m.; with Military Honors.