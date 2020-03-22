MISSOULA — Norman J. Nimey aka Stud Muffin and Stormin’ Norman age 91 of Missoula passed away March 16, 2020 at his home of natural causes. He was born Oct. 28, 1928 in Spokane, Washington.

Norman graduated from high school in Troy and was then drafted in to the Army in 1950 during the Korean War.

In 1957 he married his wife of 62 years Anna.

Norman had 46 years of service with Great Northern/BNSF and drove for Enterprise for 19 years.

He enjoyed his work, his family and spending time with numerous friends especially his best friends Don Rogers and the late Owen Waletzko, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Norman is preceded in death by his parents as well as two brothers; Larry and Michael and several other family members.