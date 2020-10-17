MISSOULA — Norman Keith “Pete” Balison, 05.27.1926 – 10.15.2020

Logger, miner, and dreamer ended his journey on this earth after a losing battle with Covid.

Born 05.27.1926 in Malin, Oregon to Elwood & Nellie Faye Balison. He was one of six boys. He was raised in Sandpoint, Idaho.

He was inducted into the US Army July of 1944, serving with the occupied forces in Japan.

He had many adventures in his life. As a young man he hauled logs with a tug boat on Lake Pindar.

He owned his own logging company in Superior. He loved logging, and always had a can-do attitude. He respected his men and did whatever it took so they could comfortably support their families. He could fix anything- (Peterizing).

He also loved mining. His love of mining took him on several “colorful” adventures. During his adventures he fell in love with Quartz Creek, it was his happy place.

His laughter warmed the hearts of all who knew him. He would do anything to help anyone and had a positive influence on many. He told the best stories and absolutely loved to tell lies, along with cheating at cards. He always had a trusty old dog by his side. Son of a Bitch was his favorite phrase, good or bad.