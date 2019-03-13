MISSOULA — Noxon Tommy Long, 2 months, of Missoula, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at St. Patrick Hospital.
Noxon was born on Dec. 31, 2018, to Tyler and Kaemyn Long and was the light of their lives, moving mountains from the day he arrived. Noxon came into this world in a hurry, surprising his parents three weeks early. He loved being sung to and music was always present in his life; he enjoyed listening to Jim Croce records from the day he came home from the hospital. Noxon’s cautious looks left everyone wondering what was on his mind. He was fascinated with ceiling fans, lights, and his momma’s and daddy’s faces. Noxon’s light touched everyone who knew him and will continue to shine in those who hold him in their hearts.
Noxon was preceded in death by his grandpa, William E. “Tommy” Long, his great-great-grandparents Lois Sandefur, Ray Howell, Amy and Phil Cyr, Fannie and Fred Carper, and Oscar and Lilian King; and his great-grandparents Charles and Vernice King.
Noxon is survived by his parents, Tyler and Kaemyn, Missoula; grandparents Mark and Desiree Meagher of Bigfork, and Kristina Long of Kingman, Arizona; great-great-grandmother Laura Howell of Frenchtown; great-grandparents Renie and Jim Cyr of Frenchtown and Vicky and Herb “Pidge” Meagher of Thompson Falls; aunts and uncles and their families: Raelynn and Rob Cameron, and cousins Everett and Ettalyn, Missoula; Kallister Meagher and Mitchel Harsh, Missoula; Nicole and Brad Hutchison and cousin Xander, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas; and Wayne Armstrong, Fort Drum, New York, currently serving in Afghanistan. Noxon is also survived by great-aunts and uncles, cousins, numerous other extended family members, and his Wildland Fire family, U.S. Forest Service – Lolo National Forest.
A celebration of Noxon’s beautiful life will occur on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula. Family and friends are invited to continue the celebration at Imagine Nation Brewing in Missoula. Noxon’s family wishes all who can to come celebrate with us.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Noxon’s honor to the Lucky Fin Project (luckyfinproject.org/) or the Wildland Firefighter Foundation (wffoundation.org/).