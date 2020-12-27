Nyla Sterner

She was born in Great Falls on August 21, 1942 to David and Margaret Grove. She spent her childhood in Somers. Nyla and her younger brother were raised solely by her mother upon her father’s death when she was 11 years old. She attended Flathead High School. On May 2, 1958 she married John Delano “Jack” Sterner of Kalispell. They began their family with the birth of Shelly and Tina in Kalispell. Their family became complete in Missoula where Shane and Claudi Jo were born. She and Jack moved to Trego and Eureka where they were small business owners. They divorced in 1970. Nyla knew the importance of providing for family in a faith-based home, and education for them all. She too, solely, raised her four children by working clerical/accounts payable for various businesses always striving for better opportunities. Her significant employment was with Champion International in Bonner until it closed. After retirement at 65, she was a part-time merchandiser with American Greetings for years.