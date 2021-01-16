Odean S. Skogen

MISSOULA - Odean Skogen, 87, passed away on Jan. 13.

Odean was born to Ole and Sylvia Skogen in Hettinger, North Dakota. He joined the United States Navy, serving honorably until 1955.

Dean married Viola Schaff on Feb. 11, 1956. Dean retired from Gateway Printing in 1998.

Papa was a loving grandfather to his two granddaughters, Amanda and Brynn. Both girls gave him beautiful great-granddaughters to dote on: Cianna, Arianna, Hadley and Emery. Papa’s great-granddaughters were his pride and joy. Those girls could do no wrong in his eyes.

Dean is survived by his wife Vi, daughter Debra (Mike) Bortz, granddaughters Amanda (Tony) Crist and Brynn Hopkins, great-granddaughters Cianna, Arianna and Hadley Crist and Emery Frame.

Dean passed peacefully with family by his side. Per his wishes, there will be no services.