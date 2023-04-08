Oliver Windell Arlington Jr.

Ollie Arlington passed away on March 31, 2023 in Philipsburg Montana, waiting for spring to arrive at his beloved Black Pine home.

Ollie was born to Margaret and Oliver Arlington on April 18th, 1944 in Great Falls, Montana. He grew up with his 2 sisters in Great Falls, racing cars and causing trouble.

Always defying rules and interpreting life as he saw it through his own eyes, Ollie left home and joined the Navy at 17 years old. He thus began his life of independence and adventure.

Ollie made close friends wherever he went, whether riding motorcycles or logging in Montana. Ollie's fierce loyalty to his friends and family was demonstrated frequently by his willingness to help others with no questions asked.

Ollie was a self-proclaimed, renowned elk hunter extraordinaire, jack of all trades master of none, and the best Grandpa in the world. If he wasn't working on his “custom” home, he could be found fishing on the banks of Flint Creek or watching his grandkids be the best they could be.

Ollie's stories and life recollections will be missed by those who loved him. His larger-than-life presence and joy for the simple things in life will be remembered fondly.

Despite living a rather private life, Ollie had the biggest heart and the best hugs. If you were lucky enough to be loved by Ollie, you were lucky enough.

Ollie is survived by his son, Bryan, and wife Mara, and their 3 amazing children, Mason, Colter and Hayley and their extended family, his sister Kathryn and her children and many, many friends and acquaintances.

A memorial service for Ollie will be held later this summer.

From the highest snow-covered mountain in heaven, he will forever be watching out for us. Love you Ollie!!!!

