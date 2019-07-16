POLSON — “OH MY WORD!” says Olthenia “Irene” Bullock who peacefully passed away June 26, 2019 in Polson. Irene was a one of kind, once you met her you never forgot her! And she never forgot you! Her family was always picking her brain for names of relatives and friends long past. Yes, she will be missed but she left us all with memories, family history, and a bunch of funny stories that will be carried on to future generations. For that we thank you Irene!
Irene was born in Long Beach, California, Feb. 19, 1930 to Henry (deceased 1998) and Olthenia Mitchell (deceased 1967). She was the oldest of the Mitchell children (Ethel Marie Lemon, Henriette Josephine Day, Rose Mary Riebe (deceased 2012), and Henry Jerrold Mitchell). In 1948 she married Charles Banks and they became parents to Larry Lee and Laura Lee. In 1958 she and Charles were divorced and she decided to follow her parents to Superior and help run the French Dairy they had recently purchased. Life was good!! Kids were happy and then out of the blue she met the love of her life, Donald Bullock while working at the Cedars Logging Camp. They were married in 1959 and became the parents of Donna Lee. Soon after, Donald adopted Larry and Laura. Life was just getting better and better until 1964 when Donald was involved in a tragic accident at the Diamond Match Mill and passed away. In 1967 Irene decided to go back to her California roots to raise Laura and Donna. Life was OK, but in 1972 she decided in to raise Donna in Montana so back to Montana they went! For the next 47 years she lived and worked in Polson. She joined a bowling league, made her famous pickled beets for all the family gatherings, made tons of friends in Polson and enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow up.
Larry and Jerrie provided Gary and Dale Bullock, Laura provided Tessa McCarley and Donna provided Donald and Darryl Perkins. Life was good! And then it got better, the great-grandchildren!! Gary provided Hank and Kate, Tessa provided Jaxon, and Darryl provided Gracie and Juliana.
As per Irene’s wishes there will be a memorial graveside service at the Superior Cemetery in Superior Montana where she will be placed with Donald on Aug. 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. Friends and family are invited. No flowers or money, just bring a good story about Irene to share with us all! Laughter is good for the soul and helps with the healing!! Irene will be there and we know what she would be saying if she could… ”OH MY WORD!” I CAN’T BELIEVE I LIVED 89 YEARS! LIFE WAS GOOD!!!
