Ona Edwards Lake

Ona Edwards Lake was born May 27, 1915 in Belle Fourche, SD to A.I.F. & Carrie Nesley Edwards. She was raised in Broadus, Snohomish, WA & Miles City, graduating from Custer County High School in 1933.

On May 1, 1937 she married James “Dutch” Lake in Anaconda. She resided in Deer Lodge until she retired from Milwaukee Railroad as the superintendent's secretary in 1974 after 17 years of service. After retirement she moved to the Swan Valley to enjoy her second home in Condon. She enjoyed hiking with numerous valley friends and was an avid snowmobiler.

She was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 1 sister. Her husband James “Dutch” Lake passed on May 21, 1992.

She is survived by her son Michael and daughter-in-law Betty of Swan Valley, 3 grandsons and numerous great & great-great grandchildren and much loved nieces and nephews.