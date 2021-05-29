Opal Yvonne Mehus, 92, of Missoula passed away on Thursday April 1 at home of natural causes. She was born in Williston, North Dakota to Silas and Otelia Hillstead. As a young girl she lived on a farm outside of Williston and was educated in local schools. After graduating from high school she worked at the Williston Courthouse during the oil boom of that time. Opal was preceded in death by her parents, husband Alfred Mehus, sister Marjorie Semmens and brothers Dale, Lyle and Wayne Hillstead. She is survived by her children Paulette Floyd of Missoula, Lynn Geesey of Missoula, Robyn Gajjar of Henderson NV and Scott Mehus of Ontario OR, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Opal's interests included camping, needlepoint, baking, sewing, pinochle, reading, canning fruits and vegetables, church activities and family reunions. She gained great pleasure shopping for her grandchildren and was known for her blue ribbon winning dill pickles. She lived with macular degeneration for nearly 25 years but still participated in social activities, church and bus trips. She was an independent woman. She was a long-time member of Atonement Lutheran Church and enjoyed attending services there until her health prevented it. Her passion in giving was to the Montana Food Bank Network. She never wanted anyone to go hungry and was committed to contributing to feeding the hungry in Missoula. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Montana Food Bank Network. The family wishes to express their thanks to the caretakers from Frontier Hospice who were instrumental in providing Opal with comfort in her last hours and in her passing. A celebration of life will be held June 1 at 1:00 p.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church in Missoula followed by interment at Sunset Memorial Cemetery.