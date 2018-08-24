HAMILTON — Orson Wayne Mortensen passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 21, 2018, surrounded by his family.
Wayne was preceded in death by his mother, father and sisters, JoAnn, Brookie and Sue. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Audrey; sons, Brian (Becky) of Alaska and Mark (Marianne) of Corvallis; brothers, Jack (Lotti) Mortensen of Missoula, Paul (Amy) Mortensen of Mesa, Arizona; sisters, Carma (Bob) Vanderpass of Florence, Marsha (Jim) Waliser of Hamilton and Anita (Tim) Driscoll of Corvallis; sister-in law Judy Mason; and lots of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Wayne.
There will be a memorial service on Sunday, Aug. 26, at 4:30 p.m. at the Daly-Leach Chapel with a reception immediately following at the funeral home’s community room. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.