HOT SPRINGS — On Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, 10th Mountain Infantry Division, WWII veteran, Orville Bjorge climbed his last ridge and crossed his last valley, (Psalm 23), into the loving arms of his Saviour, Jesus Christ, rejoining his family members that passed before him, leaving behind family and friends that loved him dearly. He was three months shy of 98 years old.

He will be buried at Murray Memorial Cemetery in Lonepine, with Veteran’s honors and a private family memorial will be held in his honor on November 7, which will be live-streamed for others to be included, due to social distancing, and covid-19 concerns. The links to the live stream will be on the The Lake Funeral Home website.

Plans are to have a community potluck memorial celebration of life sometime in the spring, at the Lonepine Hall, once larger gatherings are allowable once more.

A full obituary will be on the funeral home website. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.