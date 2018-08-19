POLSON — Al Peterson departed this earth on Aug. 13, 2018, at his home of natural causes. Al was born April 18, 1943, in Butte to Ted and Mary (Nicholson) Peterson.
He attended Emerson Grade School in Butte before the family moved to Missoula where he attended Lowell Elementary School and Missoula County High School.
He worked for Anaconda Forest Products for several years before enlisting in the Navy where he proudly served his country on a destroyer during the Vietnam War.
After discharge from the Navy, he worked in Columbia Falls and Spokane at the lumber mills. He also worked in the assay lab at WR Grace in Libby for several years. Al enjoyed showing his friends and family the beautiful area when they would visit, and played an amazing host.
Al was known for his exemplary culinary skills. Often cooking extra to share with others. Al spent many holidays with his sister and her family in Butte. His nieces always enjoying the special pie that he would make for each of them with whatever favorite ingredient they preferred.
He was an avid fan of many sporting events, with a special love for baseball. His sister has fond memories of her older brother taking her to baseball games in Missoula.
Al is survived by his sister Tedi Schilling (Dave), nieces Debbie (Richard) from Spokane and Cindy (Paul) from Anchorage and their children Andre, Adrian, David and Becca as well as numerous cousins and special friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother Mary and father Ted.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, Polson, on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at 10 a.m. Messages of condolence may be sent to Al’s family online at lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com. The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory, Polson, is assisting the Peterson family with arrangements.