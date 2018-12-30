MISSOULA — Oscar Kinzle, of Missoula, went home to be with his Heavenly Father, Dec. 21, 2018, at the age of 91.
Oscar was born to the late William and Magdalena Kinzle in Torrington, Wyoming, on Jan. 7, 1927. He was raised in Montana and lived his early childhood years in the Deer Lodge valley and the remainder of his childhood in the Mission Valley in the towns of Ronan and St. Ignatius.
Oscar was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean war in Sept. 1950 and served two years. He was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska, for most of his time in the service. After discharging from the Army, he returned to Montana.
Shortly after meeting Ava Lee Michaels of Portland, Oregon, they were married on Dec. 28, 1955. They eventually settled in Deer Lodge where they had five children together. They were divorced in 1979 and he never remarried. Early in their marriage, he worked many odd jobs, including the mine at Phosphate, but his dream job was to be a railroad engineer. He worked as an engineer on the Milwaukee Railroad until 1980 when the railroad ceased freight operations in the state. He later continued his railroading career with Montana Rail Link in 1988 and retired in 1992.
Oscar was best known for his gentle spirit, kindness and generosity. He avoided being the center of attention and his humility was unmatched. He also had a great sense of humor that served him well through his medical issues later in life.
Oscar is survived by his sons Dan Kinzle of Missoula, Jon (Dawn) Kinzle of Butte and Rob (Pam) Kinzle of Polson; his daughter Cindy (John) Moree of Missoula; his brothers Rueben and Sam (Addie) Kinzle of Missoula; his sister Alma Kinzle of Redding, CA; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter Connie, his ex-wife Ava Cook, his brothers Otto, Art, Bill, Ted and Fred Kinzle and his sister Edna Jovin.
The family would like to thank Providence St. Patrick Hospital, St. Patrick Hospital Dialysis Center, Fresenius Kidney Care, Hestia In-Home Support, MonTECH, Brookdale Senior Living and Partners In Home Care for the incredible health care he received for the past 20 years.
A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. on Feb. 9 at City Life Building in Missoula followed by a reception afterwards.