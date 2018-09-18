CORVALLIS — Pam Hardy of Corvallis, age 65, passed away in her home surrounded by family on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Her most favorite phrase is FROG: Fully Rely On God.
Pam and her family would like to thank the Community Cancer Center and the partners of Home Health Hospice.
Pamela Kay (Joslin) Hardy is survived by her husband of 45 years, Rick Hardy, her sons Travis (Brandy) Hardy, Dexter (Shar) Hardy, her daughter Rikki (Doug) Weed, her grandchildren Richard, Tamara, Dayton, fur babies, sister Yvonne (Bob) Bagley, sister Judy (Gene) Sutherland, brother Jerry (Sue) Joslin.
A celebration of Pam’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22 at the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton. A potluck reception will follow in the Daly-Leach Community Room. Private family urn placement will take place at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com
