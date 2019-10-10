MISSOULA — Pam R. Jean, 63, of Missoula, passed on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2019.
She was born in Great Falls to Betty and Marlin Brackney. She raised and adored her three boys: Ernie, Erik and Kyle (Kami). She also lost her daughter Courtenay Rae at 13 days. Sean, Trista, and Jaxon (born two days before her passing) were grandchildren whom she loved immensely. She was anxious to see her new grandson especially after Facetime with him and his parents.
Being a nurse defined her. She was passionate about patient care and found hospice to be her true calling.
Pam loved the outdoors: fishing, camping and walking. Then, there was her yard. Playing in the dirt was soothing, her flowers and pond brought her great joy.
There will be a celebration of her life at a later date.
Pam was liked by all, loved by most and treasured by her family.