Pamala Burke McDavid

She graduated with honors from Wichita State University, and had many jobs, almost all of them associated with problem solving and public relations. She had abilities that seemed preternatural. She could look at a room and click a lens in her head and ten years later describe everything in the picture. She was often prescient, and could read people’s minds. In one instance she had a vision in which three men appeared. They also told her their names and gave her a message for me. The names meant nothing to her. The three men were deceased members of my family. The message saved our lives.

In her young life she was hurt in ways that would have destroyed others. But she forgave those who had done great evil to her, and to my mind became the standard for everything that is good in people.

She became my publicist, my problem-solver, my psychologist, and my film rep. She copy-edited my manuscripts and used dialogue herself that was like a cross between Shakespeare and Mickey Spillane. Every editor, novelist, journalist and Hollywood actor and director and producer with whom she worked or spoke had genuine affection for her.

Illness was sometimes her bane, but those who knew her never thought less of her, never doubted her honesty or honor, never doubted that perhaps the light in her face came from the thumbprint of God on her soul.