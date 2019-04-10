HAMILTON — Pamela Elfers Comfort Grant age 90, passed away March 20, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. Born Jan. 21, 1929, in Oakland, California, she attended grade school in Alameda, California, and Castilleja School in Palo Alto, California, and graduated from Alameda High School.
She and her husband Richmond moved to their ranch on the West Fork of the Bitterroot River in 1975 where she enjoyed gardening, bridge and travels. Her faith in God, her husband and her sons were foremost in her life.
She is survived by her husband Rich and two sons, Jeff Comfort (Cathy) of Hayden, Idaho, and Mark Comfort (Tara) of Missoula; four grandsons: Brandon (Candice) and Garrett (Ali) Comfort, Grant (Nicole) and Weston (Kaela) Comfort and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of six years, Capt. Philip G. Comfort, U.S.A.F.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a family celebration of her life will be held in the future.
The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude’s Ranch for Children in Boulder City, Nevada.