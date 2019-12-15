STEVENSVILLE — An angel came and called her name and took her by the hand on Dec. 8, 2019. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She loved life and always did silly things to make life a little more fun. She radiated sunshine and loved her family more than words can say. She always had donations for the food bank and on several occasions dropped off coats at the local schools for kids in need. She always believed that “Love was Enough”.
She married Douglas Hallford in 1964. They settled in Stevensville and had a happy 55 years together. They had four children; Denise (Doug) Groneman of Nevada, Paula (Eric) Johnson of Missoula, Rhonda Hallford of Missoula and David Hallford of Stevensville. She had six grandchildren; Nicole Flint, Heather Wilke, Christopher Hallford, Chase Johnson, Ben Hallford, Hannah Hallford. She had eight great grand children; Isabella Flint, Reily Flint, Hailo Flint, Marshaill Wilke, Macaill Wilke, Malaiya Wilke, Maraih Wilke, Titus Hallford.
As per her wishes she was cremated and no services will be held.