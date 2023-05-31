Pamela Jo Kilgore, 64, passed away May 29, 2023. She was at home, surrounded by love, when she peacefully left this world to be with the Lord. Pam was born on February 1, 1959 in Salida, Colorado to Norma Jean and Buck Remington. Her love of adventure and the outdoors led her to Missoula, Montana in 1979. It was in Missoula that she met and married the love of her life, Jesse Kilgore, on August 14, 1989. Together they had three beautiful daughters. Being a wife, mother, and homemaker was her life's greatest joy. With love, hard work and devotion, Pamela took care of and supported her family. She was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Pamela is survived by: her husband, Jesse, her three daughters, Jessica (Kenneth) Schaefer, Karen (Kevin) Offield, and Kelly (Kyle) Jones. She is also survived by her 7 grandchildren: Madison Jones, Liam Offield, Aaliyah Jones, Giovanni Jones, Beckham Offield, Atticus Offield, and Baby Offield arriving in November 2023. A heartfelt thanks to Partners in Home Care and Hospice of Missoula for the compassionate and dignified care Pamela received during her courageous battle with cancer. In honor of Pamela's wishes, she was celebrated and remembered at a gathering of immediate family prior to her cremation. In lieu of flowers, please honor Pamela through a donation to a charitable organization of your choice.