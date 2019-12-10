MISSOULA — Pamela Lynn Hoppe was born on Feb. 2, 1959, in Peoria, Illinois, to James and Mary Jo Hoppe. She entered heaven surrounded by her loving family at her son and daughter-in-law's home on Dec. 4, 2019, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.
Pam was the best mom, grammy, sister, friend, and preschool teacher ever. Her unconditional love for children was immeasurable. Her smile would light up the room, her love sparkled bright in her eyes and was always felt in the warmth of her hugs. She had an undaunted faith in God and truly loved all of God's children unconditionally.
The viewing will be held at Garden City Funeral Home on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9:30 a.m.-10:15 a.m. and will be followed by the Celebration of Life at 10:30 a.m. Please bring a written memory of Pam. In lieu of flowers, please bring a teddy bear which will be given to a child in memory of Pam. See Pamela Hoppe's Facebook page for a full obituary.