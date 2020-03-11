Parke Edwards

Parke lived his life with no apologies. He had opinions and he was happy to share them, but he always made it a conversation, never an argument. He never made you feel bad if your opinion was different than his, but he wasn’t afraid to tease you about it for years to come. He trained many a racehorse and endured the roller coaster of winning, losing, flipping in the gate, and the ultimate loss of a horse due to injury. Parke hauled cattle for many years. His ability to drive for hours without getting tired was amazing to all of us. Many of us will forever envy his precise and effortless ability to back a trailer into an impossible spot and never bat an eye. Unfortunately, for some of us this gene is recessive.

All of Parke’s families were important to him. Parke never married or had kids of his own, but he loved every child that his siblings brought into this world in a way that each of us will forever be shaped by. Some uncles would give you a hug, but Parke would give you a noogie. Some uncles slather you with gifts, Parke would put you to work branding and vaccinating calves, bucking bales, and feeding horses. Some uncles would sing you a lullaby, Parke would tickle you and wind you up so tight that grandma would say you couldn’t come back if he was home. Some uncles would say a prayer with you, Parke would say the prayer while squeezing your hand so hard you would cry out…as he stood there and smiled with playful satisfaction. No matter what “unconventional” display of affection he offered, none of us ever doubted how much he loved us. We’ll miss having our hand squeezed.