MISSOULA — Parke Edwards, Missoula native, passed away from a heart attack on March 4, 2020 while caring for his cows, exactly where he loved to be, doing exactly what he was the best at doing.
Parke was born Jan. 8, 1956 and was the third of five children born to William Ora (Orrie) and Dorothy [Raffety] Edwards.
Parke was the kind of guy who never met a stranger and had a knack for making friends no matter where he went. His friendships were non-discriminate and vast, ranging from 100+ year old ladies who he’d known since his youth to young men in kayaks taking water samples to test for micro-plastics. The common denominator among every friendship was his ability to relate to anyone and make them feel comfortable enough to know they could trust him. Parke created more than friendships, he created family.
“P-K-Y” began his nickname list early when his brother Bill taught him to spell his name. Parke belonged to many families outside of his blood relatives. “Parker” belonged to the racetrack family that remained intact despite the virtual dissolving of horse racing as we knew it. “Pooh” belonged to the stockyards family and was a trusted and consistent figure that every buyer, seller, and staff member could count on. “The Farmer” would help his neighbors by plowing their driveways, bringing wood for their firepit, and spending time just having a beer with them.
Parke lived his life with no apologies. He had opinions and he was happy to share them, but he always made it a conversation, never an argument. He never made you feel bad if your opinion was different than his, but he wasn’t afraid to tease you about it for years to come. He trained many a racehorse and endured the roller coaster of winning, losing, flipping in the gate, and the ultimate loss of a horse due to injury. Parke hauled cattle for many years. His ability to drive for hours without getting tired was amazing to all of us. Many of us will forever envy his precise and effortless ability to back a trailer into an impossible spot and never bat an eye. Unfortunately, for some of us this gene is recessive.
All of Parke’s families were important to him. Parke never married or had kids of his own, but he loved every child that his siblings brought into this world in a way that each of us will forever be shaped by. Some uncles would give you a hug, but Parke would give you a noogie. Some uncles slather you with gifts, Parke would put you to work branding and vaccinating calves, bucking bales, and feeding horses. Some uncles would sing you a lullaby, Parke would tickle you and wind you up so tight that grandma would say you couldn’t come back if he was home. Some uncles would say a prayer with you, Parke would say the prayer while squeezing your hand so hard you would cry out…as he stood there and smiled with playful satisfaction. No matter what “unconventional” display of affection he offered, none of us ever doubted how much he loved us. We’ll miss having our hand squeezed.
Parke is survived by his five nephews; Dax, Shea, Hagan (Mekaila, Avrey, Aiden, & Jack), Matt (Rachel), and Wil (Andi, Lola, Rowan), four nieces; Emma (Buck), Jamie (Judd, Kooper, Paisley, Stetson and Garret), Shannon (Ben, Elijah, Tiegen), and Tracy (Josh, Abbey), two brothers; Steve (Kathy), Bill (Sunny), two sisters; Susie (David) & Donna, cousin Cindy (Bo), numerous other cousins, and uncountable friends. Parke was preceded in death by his parents, Orrie and Dorothy and his brother in law Dan.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Parke to Camp Mak-A-Dream, 90 Church Rd, Goldcreek, MT 59733. A celebration of life will be held at Missoula County Fairgounds- Home Arts Building (1101 South Avenue West) on March 14, 2020 at 2 p.m.