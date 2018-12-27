STEVENSVILLE — Patch Godown, 40, of Stevensville, passed away Tuesday Dec. 18, 2018, at St Patrick Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born March 16, 1978, in Flemington, New Jersey, to Robert and Mildred Godown. As a young boy he grew up in Milford, New Jersey, as the youngest in a family of outdoorsman. He graduated from Delaware Valley Regional High School in 1996. Patch followed his older brother Scott to Montana and became an accomplished professional fly fishing guide. For years he has chased his passion while creating adventures for others. As Patch would say “Showing people a good time in a great place is truly living the dream”. He was also an avid hunter and traveled to Texas each winter to guide for mule deer with his brother Scott.
Patch was an amazing husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend to many. His enthusiasm, love and attitude helped all that he touched.
Survivors include parents Robert and Mildred Godown, Valerie Lanoue and her children Kolton Kauffman and Keeley Kauffman. Brother Scott Godown, brother Rob Godown and his wife Dawn. Nieces Linsey and Abby Godown.
There will be a celebration of Patch’s life this summer in New Jersey and Montana. Details will follow.
Condolences may be shared by visiting gardencityfh.com.