MISSOULA — Patricia A. Haugen, 85, passed away at her home of 37 years, on Jan. 5, 2019. She was born on May 3, 1933, in Missoula to Nina (Garipee) and Robert Bafley. She married Kenneth E. Haugen in December of 1968. They did not have any children together.
Patricia enjoyed reading, crocheting and gambling. She also enjoyed traveling with Kenneth in the R.V. Together they spent a lot of time traveling and visiting many places.
She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her children from a previous marriage, her grandkids and her husband Kenneth. Kenneth says they only had one fight in 50 years of marriage.
She is preceded in death by both of her parents.
Patricia is survived by her husband Kenneth, children; Janice, Steven, Stuart, Darrell and Guy. She also has many grandchildren.
A reception in her honor will be held at Garden City Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at 12 noon.