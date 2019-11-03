HELENA — Patricia A. Tyanich, age 87, of Helena, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. in Helena. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Please visit aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Patricia.
