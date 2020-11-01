Patricia Ann Bell Henneman

MISSOULA — Peacefully with family by her side, Patricia went eternally home to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 25, 2020. She was born to George Joseph Bell and Lilla Etta Abernathy Bell on June 1, 1937 in Sidney. Patricia, “Patty” grew up in Frenchtown where she finished in a class of five at Frenchtown Elementary. With her parent’s encouragement, she rode the Greyhound bus to the “big city” to attend her first year of high school at Missoula County High School. A Class of 1954 Graduate, she excelled in academics and, as co-editor of the Konah school newspaper, a fond memory was putting the weekly addition “to bed” at the Missoulian. At age 18, she entered St. Patrick School of Nursing in Missoula and reflected it was almost like being in a convent. Above all, though, she reflected on her three years in training as a remarkable life experience that forged a deep-rooted bond with her classmates. While there she met her beloved husband, Boyd Henneman, who was attending the University of Montana. They celebrated 63 years of an amazing and eternal love story August 10.
Their journey with Boyd’s career in oil and gas exploration took them to Texas, Wyoming, Colorado, and back to Montana, where they remained in Billings for 34 years and raised three children. They loved to travel, and Pat had a natural gift of organization, as well as, a passion for memory keeping and recording family genealogy, which we will forever treasure. She also shared her gifts as a nurse in many capacities and was active in Junior League and a member of the PEO Sisterhood in both Billings and Polson. Outside of her devotion to family and community, Pat loved to study God’s Word and particularly enjoyed her years in Bible Study Fellowship.
In retirement, Pat and Boyd became members of Polson Community Church and have served faithfully in many roles. This community of disciples and pastor, Russ Barber, have been an abiding source of love and support through Pat’s declining health for which our family is forever grateful.
Patricia was preceded in death by her loving parents, her half-brothers, Melvin, Dale, and Don Abernathey, brother Darel, and sister Betty.
Our devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend was a woman of faith, genuine beauty, and role model of resilience. She recently reflected on her mother as her heroine who emulated God’s mercy and provision in times of trial and tribulation when growing up during World War II. What joy to picture Grandma Bell and her adoring youngest daughter now dwelling in the house of the Lord forever! Patricia is survived by her husband, Boyd, her children, Holly Sim, Julie Scheel, (Mike Scheel) and Gregory Henneman, nine cherished grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, loving niece Darla Trimble, (Billy Trimble), nephew Gregg Carter (Lisa Carter), brother-in-law Doug Henneman and his wife, Skweak Henneman. We and many other family members and friends will “Forever Hold You in Our Hearts”– Phil 1:7. A celebration of Patricia’s life is planned for Spring of 2021.
Arrangements by Sunset Memorial Gardens of Missoula.
