Patricia Ann Bell Henneman

MISSOULA — Peacefully with family by her side, Patricia went eternally home to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 25, 2020. She was born to George Joseph Bell and Lilla Etta Abernathy Bell on June 1, 1937 in Sidney. Patricia, “Patty” grew up in Frenchtown where she finished in a class of five at Frenchtown Elementary. With her parent’s encouragement, she rode the Greyhound bus to the “big city” to attend her first year of high school at Missoula County High School. A Class of 1954 Graduate, she excelled in academics and, as co-editor of the Konah school newspaper, a fond memory was putting the weekly addition “to bed” at the Missoulian. At age 18, she entered St. Patrick School of Nursing in Missoula and reflected it was almost like being in a convent. Above all, though, she reflected on her three years in training as a remarkable life experience that forged a deep-rooted bond with her classmates. While there she met her beloved husband, Boyd Henneman, who was attending the University of Montana. They celebrated 63 years of an amazing and eternal love story August 10.