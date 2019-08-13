MISSOULA — Patricia Ann Herbel, 77 of Missoula, passed away Aug. 9 2019 at St. Patrick’s hospital.
She was a very passionate woman who enjoyed singing, caring for others, and her crafts. She married Richard (Dick) Herbel in Lincoln Nebraska on Feb. 16, 1980. Where they lived until moving to New Mexico and then settling in Montana.
She has left behind, her husband; Richard (Dick) Herbel; sister, Terry Rieber; son, Gordon and his wife Marcia Bellefeuille; son, Jeff and his wife Stacey Bellefeuille, and daughter Lori Kyles. Also grandkids Lindsay and her husband Brian Calmeira, Jordan Bellefeuille, Emylee and her husband Seth Houfek, Jordon Paul Bellefeuille, Kayla Kyles, and Harley Kyles. As well as her beloved six great grandkids.
Condolences can be made at gardencityfh.com
She will be missed.