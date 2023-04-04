Patricia Ann "Patsy"Cheff

Patricia Ann "Patsy"Cheff 78 died at her home in Potomac, MT on Saturday March 25, 2023 with her family by her side.

She was born in Deer Lodge, MT on September 6, 1944 to Coles "Pat" and Marie McNally of Ovando, MT.

After completing high school in Deer Lodge she married Floyd "Jim" Cheff on October 28, 1967. They built their home in Potomac where they raised 3 children.

Patsy was very active in the community. She was part of the Potomac 4-H Club with her children for many years. She also enjoyed serving members of the Potomac Valley and beyond.

She is preceded in death by her parents Pat and Marie McNally along with her brother Wayne McNally.

She is survived by her husband Jim Sr. Their 3 children and their spouses, Jim Jr. (Christy) Cheff, Bob (Crystal) Cheff, and Angela (Jason) Johnson. Along with 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

A celebration of Life will take place at the Potomac Community Center on Saturday April 15th at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donation by made to the Potomac Valley 4-H Club or the Potomac Food Bank in Patsy's name.