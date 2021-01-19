Patricia Bell Crismore

MISSOULA - Pat left us Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents Les and Ruby Chenett and her grandson Jason Tancre.
Pat moved to Hot Springs, Montana in 1954, where she met Phillip Crismore and later married him Dec. 2, 1956 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and they would be married for 64 years. In 1958 they had their first child Clifford, who was followed by Dan, Wayne, and Challis. In 1965 they moved to Plains where Pat had her hands full corralling the four boys.
If you get a chance to ask any of the brothers about their mom, they will no doubt mention her infamous pancakes and “stiff” homemade syrup, or that she was perhaps the most stubborn woman you would ever meet. If you have enough time, they will tell endless stories that tease and joke, but it is exceedingly apparent that those stories, while mostly hilarious and grow a little taller every year, are told with love and affection.
She taught her grandchildren to be strong and independent, putting us to work when we would come to visit collecting eggs, raking, or helping in the garden. Speaking for myself, she did not teach me to be demure and feminine, but to stand up for myself and fight back when the boys were picking on me. Grandma did not take guff from anyone, a trait that she passed on to her sons, grandchildren, and granddaughters especially. Perhaps the most important thing that grandma taught all of us was a sense of home. She built a space for her sons to bring their families as they grew. A space that 60 years later the brothers, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren come to be with family. She brought us all together, made our family, and left us something that we value more than maybe she realized.
Graveside services at Plains Cemetery, Wednesday, Jan. 20th at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The First Lutheran Church of Plains: https://tithe.ly/give_new/www/#/tithely/give-one-time/1463340 or https://www.flcplains.org/contact-us.