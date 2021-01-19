Patricia Bell Crismore

MISSOULA - Pat left us Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents Les and Ruby Chenett and her grandson Jason Tancre.

Pat moved to Hot Springs, Montana in 1954, where she met Phillip Crismore and later married him Dec. 2, 1956 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and they would be married for 64 years. In 1958 they had their first child Clifford, who was followed by Dan, Wayne, and Challis. In 1965 they moved to Plains where Pat had her hands full corralling the four boys.

If you get a chance to ask any of the brothers about their mom, they will no doubt mention her infamous pancakes and “stiff” homemade syrup, or that she was perhaps the most stubborn woman you would ever meet. If you have enough time, they will tell endless stories that tease and joke, but it is exceedingly apparent that those stories, while mostly hilarious and grow a little taller every year, are told with love and affection.