LAS VEGAS — Patricia Joan Manning (“Pat”), of Las Vegas, passed to Heaven on Dec. 14, 2018. She was born Oct. 20, 1934, in Billings to John E. and Susie Manning. She lived in Billings for 14 years, attending Fratt Catholic Parochial School. Her parents moved to Missoula and Pat graduated from Missoula County High School in 1952. She attended University of Montana in Missoula for two years.
Pat married William E. Nies and had one child, Cynthia Manning (Nies).
In 1986, Pat moved to Las Vegas and worked for Reynolds Electrical & Engineering, and other contractors for the Nevada Test Site, retiring in 2001. She then worked for the Las Vegas Convention Center until 2013.
Pat loved her country and made people laugh with her quick wit and humor. She loved horses, dancing, canning, reading, going to church and having fun and making memories with loved ones.
Pat was preceded in death by her sister Honey Haggerty; nephew John Haggerty and brother Bob Manning.
Pat is survived by her daughter Cindy; sister-in-law Bulah (Bob) Manning, Billings; her sister MaryAnn Cote, Missoula; niece and her husband Diana and Floyd Hale, Las Vegas and their two children Shannon and Sean Hale; and many other nieces and nephew.
A Celebration service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at The Gathering Church, 3925 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., Suite 106, North Las Vegas, NV. Reception following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you would have fun making a memory with loved one(s).
