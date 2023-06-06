Patricia J. Matye Wankier

Patricia J. Matye Wankier, 66, of Lolo, Montana, passed away peacefully with her husband Jeff by her side, at their home at 6:45am Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Patricia, daughter of John S. Matye and Violet G. Matye was born May 24, 1956 in Missoula, Montana. She was a class of ‘74 Graduate of Hellgate High School. She married Jeff Wankier on August 3, 1985 and was soon to celebrate their 38 years of marriage.

Pat spent many years in Customer Services in Missoula with numerous companies including Olsen's Grocery, Rosauers, U.S. Bank and Mountain Water Company from which she retired from in 2018. She loved spending time at her beautiful home on Mormon Creek Road- enjoying her orchard- listening to the rushing waters of the creek, and watching the amazing numbers of Hummingbirds which eagerly frequented her feeders daily.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband Jeff, siblings Peggy L. Freeman of Greenville, Texas, Bob J. Matye (Kayrene) Potomac, Montana, and Linda S. Bangs (Bill) Missoula, Montana, along with many loved nieces and nephews and very close friends.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents John S. and Violet G. Matye, her brother Richard S. Matye and sister Barbara J. Maier.

Per Pat's request, there will be no funeral services. A private celebration of life with family and close friends will be held at a later date this summer.

In lieu of flowers or donations to honor Pat. Honor Pat's one wish “Be Kinder to one another and ALWAYS do it with a Smile”.