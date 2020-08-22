Patricia J Smith

A lifelong resident of Missoula, Pat was a member of Eastern Star, White Shrine, Women of the Moose, Rebekahs and several other organizations. Her career in Customer Service allowed her to make many friends in the community. You may have met her at The Bell Pipe Shop, Trenary’s Restaurant, Best Bet Casino or Bingo Off Broadway. Pat had a fascination for elephants and loved Elvis. She enjoyed games, especially Pinochle and Bingo. Pat cherished the times with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, attending school concerts, plays, and outings at the park.