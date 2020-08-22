MISSOULA — Patricia J Smith, 76, of Missoula, passed away surrounded by family April 10, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Missoula, Pat was a member of Eastern Star, White Shrine, Women of the Moose, Rebekahs and several other organizations. Her career in Customer Service allowed her to make many friends in the community. You may have met her at The Bell Pipe Shop, Trenary’s Restaurant, Best Bet Casino or Bingo Off Broadway. Pat had a fascination for elephants and loved Elvis. She enjoyed games, especially Pinochle and Bingo. Pat cherished the times with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, attending school concerts, plays, and outings at the park.
She leaves behind her children, April (Shane) Sterner, Paul (Tracie Campbell) Smith, and Jeff (Keli O’Loughlin) Smith. Her brothers Dennis (Priscila) Bullock and Rick Bullock. Her grandchildren Adam Sterner, Cristal (Sam) Dyer, Laura (Russ) Arnold, Kelsey Sutherland, Kalin Smith, Chase Smith, eight highly adored great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather Betty and George Howard, father Don Bullock, and stepson Brian Smith.
Cremation was performed by Simple Cremation Montana. She will be laid to rest at Sunset Cemetery August 27 at 1 p.m. There will be remembrances with pie following the graveside observance.
