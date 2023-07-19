Patricia Jeane (Schwarz) Sandvig

Patricia Jeane (Schwarz) Sandvig passed away at age 91 in Missoula, MT on July 8, 2023. She was born November 22, 1931, in Winnett, MT to Tony and Pauline Schwarz. Pat moved to Missoula in 1936 and graduated in 1950 from Missoula County High School. She attended the University of Montana, where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.

While attending UofM, she met Earl Dewey Sandvig, who she married on January 24, 1953, in Missoula. They were married nearly 58 years when Dewey died in 2010.

Pat was a travel agent and agency manager for 27 years and was also employed for many years by the Chamber of Commerce in CA and AZ. She traveled to all 50 states and all over the world with her favorite trip being to Africa (Egypt and Kenya).

Her hobbies included travel, golf, water skiing, gardening, attending sports and theatre events, and especially going to Griz games. At the age of 63 a spinal cord injury left her paralyzed, but she didn't let that stop her. With the help of a golf pro, she was able to re-learn how to play, and she continued to travel and pursue her other interests. She also learned to drive with hand controls.

Pat participated in a variety of volunteer activities including becoming a church pianist, helping establish a teen center, arranging free polio clinics, participating on a tap dance team of mothers for school and church fund-raisers, UM alumni association activities, past president of Kappa Alpha Theta alumnae fund raisers, and 15 years working Mariners baseball spring training as an usher.

She is survived by her son Doug and wife Darlene (Santa Clarita, CA), daughter Karen Weeast (St. Ignatius, MT), daughter Sandra Meier and husband Stacey (Phoenix, AZ). Grandchildren include Jennifer Weeast (Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam), Marshall Meier (Dallas, TX), Taylor Johnson (Issaquah, WA), Lindsay Watkins (Santa Clarita, CA). Niece Nancy Schaffner (Frankfort, KY), plus a number of other relatives.

Memorials: UofM Foundation (in memory of Pat Sandvig) PO Box 7159 Missoula, MT 59807-7159 or charity of your choice.

Services will be private.