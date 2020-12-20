DALLAS, Texas - Patricia Johnston Guth, 79, passed away on Dec. 3, 2020, from pneumonia and COVID-19. Pat lived her life with a unique and creative flair. As an artist, she worked in a variety of mediums, especially printmaking and collage. She took poetry and art classes at the University of Montana. She had a one-woman exhibit at The Women’s Club. She was active in the Living Arts program after her son Brennan Guth died kayaking in Chile in 2001.
She loved exploring and collecting things on rambling walks with her dogs. Her miniature donkeys and horses were her beloved pets as well. Pat will be remembered for her love of words, color, animals, creativity, generosity, intelligence, enthusiasm, fierce feminism and sense of adventure.
Born on April 15, 1941, Patricia Lucille Johnston grew up in Shelbyville, Kentucky. Pat graduated from Georgetown College in Georgetown, Kentucky. She met her husband, David Guth, in college and they were married in 1965. Pat taught English, speech, and drama to high school students while earning an MA from Indiana University in speech and theater. Traveling for David’s military service, Pat taught English at the University of Guam for two years and spent four years in Madison, Wisconsin, before they chose to move to Missoula in 1975.
While raising her two children, Pat volunteered in a variety of roles. She was a foremother to the “soccer mom,” helping create the first soccer programs in Missoula, getting soccer goals in parks, and coaching the women’s high school club soccer team. Pat also spearheaded parks in Lincolnwood, helped teach speech in elementary school, and was recognized for more than ten years of service at the YMCA as a soccer coach and board member. Pat was also an exercise and outdoor enthusiast. She taught racquetball, played in women’s and coed adult soccer leagues, ran community road races, cross country and downhill skied, kayaked, and later in life enjoyed water aerobics and yoga.
She is proceeded in death by her son, Brennan Guth (2001) and survived by her daughter Valerie Guth Boyd (Geoff), grandchildren Kirk and Grace Boyd, ex-husband David Guth (divorced 1991), and nieces Deborah Fisher (Pat) and Barbara Guth (Tom Wedes), and grandniece Bella Wedes and nephew David John Guth and grandnephew Collin and grandniece Nicole Guth.
A celebration of life will be held this summer in Missoula.
