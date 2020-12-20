DALLAS, Texas - Patricia Johnston Guth, 79, passed away on Dec. 3, 2020, from pneumonia and COVID-19. Pat lived her life with a unique and creative flair. As an artist, she worked in a variety of mediums, especially printmaking and collage. She took poetry and art classes at the University of Montana. She had a one-woman exhibit at The Women’s Club. She was active in the Living Arts program after her son Brennan Guth died kayaking in Chile in 2001.

She loved exploring and collecting things on rambling walks with her dogs. Her miniature donkeys and horses were her beloved pets as well. Pat will be remembered for her love of words, color, animals, creativity, generosity, intelligence, enthusiasm, fierce feminism and sense of adventure.

Born on April 15, 1941, Patricia Lucille Johnston grew up in Shelbyville, Kentucky. Pat graduated from Georgetown College in Georgetown, Kentucky. She met her husband, David Guth, in college and they were married in 1965. Pat taught English, speech, and drama to high school students while earning an MA from Indiana University in speech and theater. Traveling for David’s military service, Pat taught English at the University of Guam for two years and spent four years in Madison, Wisconsin, before they chose to move to Missoula in 1975.