Patricia K Knapp

Due to the pandemic we were unable to have funeral services this last year for Patricia K Zapp, 4/12/1925-3/31/2020. We are now able to come together to celebrate her life. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Vigil on Friday, August 6th 2021 at 7:00pm and the Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 7th 2021 at 11:00am. Both the Vigil and Funeral Mass will be held at Christ the King Church, 1400 Gerald Ave, Missoula, MT 59801. There will be a reception with refreshments immediately following the Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Missoula Symphony Chorale, Missoula Community Theatre, Missoula Aging Services, (MOLLI) Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Montana, Providence Montana Health Foundation or a Nonprofit of your choice.