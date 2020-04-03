× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA — Patricia K Zapp, 94, of Missoula, passed away on Tuesday, March 31st, 2020, at St. Patrick Hospital.

Patricia Ann Kidwell was born on April 12, 1925, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to Roy and Alice Kidwell. She grew up during the Great Depression and watched her mother raise her and her five siblings alone after her father died, giving her what she called a “stick-to-itness”.

Patricia married Warren Zapp at the tail end of WWII. He was to be shipped to Japan, so Patricia took a train from Washington D.C. to meet him in Charleston, South Carolina, where they were married. The couple moved to Minnesota after the war to raise their family.

Patricia learned the importance of education early on from her mother and was always learning. She graduated from UCLA in 1970 with a BA in theatre and eventually earning her MA in counseling. She continued to take courses throughout her life through various universities, including the U of M Golden College and MOLLI Program.

Her work history is varied to include weather observer, RSVP Admin, reporter, teacher, Red Cross Volunteer Coordinator and she made history becoming the first lay female Catholic Chaplain assigned to a U.S. military hospital.