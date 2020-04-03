MISSOULA — Patricia K Zapp, 94, of Missoula, passed away on Tuesday, March 31st, 2020, at St. Patrick Hospital.
Patricia Ann Kidwell was born on April 12, 1925, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to Roy and Alice Kidwell. She grew up during the Great Depression and watched her mother raise her and her five siblings alone after her father died, giving her what she called a “stick-to-itness”.
Patricia married Warren Zapp at the tail end of WWII. He was to be shipped to Japan, so Patricia took a train from Washington D.C. to meet him in Charleston, South Carolina, where they were married. The couple moved to Minnesota after the war to raise their family.
Patricia learned the importance of education early on from her mother and was always learning. She graduated from UCLA in 1970 with a BA in theatre and eventually earning her MA in counseling. She continued to take courses throughout her life through various universities, including the U of M Golden College and MOLLI Program.
Her work history is varied to include weather observer, RSVP Admin, reporter, teacher, Red Cross Volunteer Coordinator and she made history becoming the first lay female Catholic Chaplain assigned to a U.S. military hospital.
She enjoyed theatre and music. She began singing at a young age with her sisters; they were known to sing around the house. She has been heavily involved in professional theatres, community theatres, community symphonies, musical groups, film companies wherever she lived.
She was an avid volunteer working for her Church, Missoula Aging Services/RSVP, the Peace Corps, Montana Audio Information Network, St. Patrick Hospital, U of M Pharmacy and Law Schools, Missoula School District, Missoula Symphony Guild and Chorale, Missoula Community Theatre and so many more.
Patricia is preceded in death by her husband, Warren Zapp, and four of her siblings: Lenore Opalach, Mary Jane Burtler, John Kidwell, and Rita Templeman.
Survivors include her sister, Kitty Marcotte, Perrysberg, Ohio; five children: Paul (Carrie) Zapp, Shawnee, Oklahoma; Michael (Sherrel) Zapp, Mission Viejo, California; Mary Louise Zapp Knapp, Missoula; Steven (Debbie) Zapp, Carlsbad, California; David (Teresa) Zapp, Wimberley, Texas; along with eight grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
A service will be held at a later-to -be-determined date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.