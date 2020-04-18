Patricia Laura Walasko (nee: Shoup)

She was born in Great Falls to William and Lulu Shoup in 1936. Patricia and her sister, Marcia were always surrounded by a large and loving extended family. They spent many happy times out on the family ranch and farm with aunts and uncles, or summers in Salmon, Idaho with grandparents. These years were happy years, which formed strong family values that Mom carried throughout her life. At the age of 12, Pat moved to Missoula where she formed lifelong friends. She fondly talked of her high school years at Hellgate High, of which she graduated in 1954. It was during the following years, working for the Montana Telephone Company, Mom met a tall, handsome ball player on her lunch hour. Bill and Pat formed a long and loving 48 year bond with years of travel, adventure, and raising their family. Their home was always filled with love and laughter. Who can forget those stories, and her cinnamon buns! Mom’s real and abiding passions were her family, home and many friends.