Patricia Laura Walasko (nee: Shoup)

CALGARY, Alberta — Patricia passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the age of 83 years.
She was born in Great Falls to William and Lulu Shoup in 1936. Patricia and her sister, Marcia were always surrounded by a large and loving extended family. They spent many happy times out on the family ranch and farm with aunts and uncles, or summers in Salmon, Idaho with grandparents. These years were happy years, which formed strong family values that Mom carried throughout her life. At the age of 12, Pat moved to Missoula where she formed lifelong friends. She fondly talked of her high school years at Hellgate High, of which she graduated in 1954. It was during the following years, working for the Montana Telephone Company, Mom met a tall, handsome ball player on her lunch hour. Bill and Pat formed a long and loving 48 year bond with years of travel, adventure, and raising their family. Their home was always filled with love and laughter. Who can forget those stories, and her cinnamon buns! Mom’s real and abiding passions were her family, home and many friends.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Cheryl, son-in-law Dom; son Ronald; granddaughters, Megan (Tim) Lloyd and Courtney Sparks and Great-grandson Vincent Lloyd, all whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jean Ann Walasko; brother-in-law, James Walasko; numerous nieces and nephews in Canada and the United States as well as many beloved cousins, whom always held a special place in her heart.
Pat was predeceased by her loving and devoted husband, William in 2007; parents, William and Lulu Shoup; sister, Marcia Nash and brothers-in-law William Nash and Bill Bell.
The world has truly lost a remarkable lady.
A special thanks to the kind and devoted staff at the Bethany Riverview, Calgary and Mom’s personal companions and caregivers over the last three years. Especially Marvie. Mom was truly loved.
In keeping with Pat’s wishes, Cremation has taken place. A private family interment will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to make donations in Patricia’s memory may do so to Alzheimers Society of Calgary (alzheimercalgary.ca/)
Condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting edenbrookcemetery.ca.
