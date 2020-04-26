Patricia Lear Dye

DALLAS, Oregon — Patricia “Trish” was born July 3, 1944, in Elko, Nevada to Darrell and Rose Lear. She passed away April 19, 2020 in Dallas, Oregon.
Trish was the first born of ten children and was a huge help in raising her younger brothers and sisters. Quoting the words of a sibling, “Trish was a friend, protector, substitute mom, enforcer and hero.” She spent her adolescence on a ranch in Musselshell and graduated Valedictorian from Musselshell High School in 1962. Trish received a full ride scholarship to study Pharmacy at Brigham Young University. She later transferred to the University of Montana where she met and married Dick Dye, the love/project of her life. Dick and Trish were married in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in April 1964, celebrating 56 years of marriage this month. The family lived in Billings and Arlee as well as Philomath and Dallas, Oregon.
Trish was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved the Savior. She loved to teach the Gospel and fulfilled many church callings throughout her life. Trish took the opportunity to share her testimony of Jesus Christ with anybody that crossed her path. A former seminary student said "She was a wonderful seminary teacher to me and will always be remembered. She made a big difference in my life and inspired me to be a better person."
Trish’s unparalleled work ethic was evident her entire life, from working on the family farm as a child to raising her five children, all while running various businesses in her home. Later, she worked as a Senior Foster Care Provider where she provided dedicated and loving care for nearly 25 years. Trish was gifted with many talents and loved learning. She loved working in her beautiful flower gardens, tending to the farm animals, knitting, and many other hobbies.
Trish’s greatest joy and blessing were her five children, twenty-five grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. She loved spending time with family. A word that describes our loving mother is resilient. It’s permanently patched on her spirit like a personal gift the Lord gave her! She never gave up, not on herself, her husband, her children, or her grandchildren. She just did not do that! She was the epitome of selflessness and always put the needs of others above her own.
The grandchildren will forever treasure the memories that were made at Grandma’s house. Some of these memories include inviting many people into the house for warm holiday dinners, spending Sunday nights on the couch with the dogs while eating homemade popcorn balls, Boston Cream caramel and hand spun ice cream. Other memories are mysteriously losing numerous hamsters in the walls of her home, wearing worn out t-shirts as substitute sleep-over attire, making play dough, freezing Otter pops and building summer tents. The infamous kid’s hangout AKA the “Green Room”, going to the local feed store and picking up chicks or kittens just for fun are other fond memories of Grandma. She kept a meticulous Birthday calendar to remember every single one of us and made us feel special. Even as adults, Grandma made countless phone calls to her grandchildren, near and far, to check on them and chat about life. Last but not least we will never forget those amazing, big, sweaty hugs and kisses that came with the question, “Are you rubbing it in, or rubbing it off?” We assured her that we were most “definitely” rubbing it in.
Trish is preceded in death by her parents, Darrell and Rose Lear. Survived by: husband Dick, children Vince (Melinda), Darren (Mindy), Deidre (Dave) Opager, Marka (Mike) Turner, and Whittney McIntosh, twenty five grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. She is also survived by nine brothers and sisters and their families.
Yes, the kisses given are most definitely “rubbed in, not off!”
A memorial is tentatively planned for June pending the removal of travel restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Patricia Dye Memorial Fund at Wells Fargo Account #2472025168 or you can send remembrances to Denise Ecker at 17558 SW 104 Avenue, Tualatin, OR 97062. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.