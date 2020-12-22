McMINNVILLE, Oregon - On Dec. 1, 2020, the creative energy that was our mother, Patricia Louise Wiggin Randles, left us to join her creator and Lord.

Patricia was born on March 12, 1930 in Missoula. Her family moved from Missoula to Seattle during WWII, then moving back to Missoula where she graduated from Missoula County High School. Her last several years she resided in McMinnville, Oregon.

On March 26 of 1949 she married William (Bill) Randles. They had four children: Stephen, Richard, Joy, and Gaye.

Her retail experience began at the Missoula Mercantile where her creativity also included window dressing.

Patricia put her heart into making a home that was full of comfort and beauty. There was no end to her creative drive. Through the years she explored and mastered many crafts. This was expressed in everything, including quilting, knitting, painting with oils, pastels, and watercolors. She was also adept at sewing children and doll clothing, home decorating, enjoying embroidery, and the list goes on. Gardening was also her passion.