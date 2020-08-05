× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAMAS PRAIRIE — Patricia Lynne Graham was born on Nov. 12, 1956 in Los Angeles California to Joan and Lawrence Dearborn. She passed away peacefully at her home in Camas Prairie on July 26, 2020.

Patty was raised in Lomita, California and resided in Long Beach, California until 1992 when she relocated herself and her two daughters to Big Bar, California. She met her husband John Graham and his three kids in 1992. They married Oct. 8, 1994. She resided in Trinity County until 2015 when she and John moved to Camas Prairie where they opened a cafe in 2017 called PJ's. Patty worked many jobs when she moved to Trinity County before she became the cafeteria manager at Cox Bar school for 17 years, and then as a dietary aide for Mountain Community Hospital for another five years before retiring to Montana.

Patty enjoyed being with family, whether it was barbequing at home, camping at the lake, going to the sand dunes in Glamis, California or joy riding on the back roads with dad and us kids. It didn’t really seem to matter as long as we were all doing it together.