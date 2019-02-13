STEVENSVILLE — Patricia “Pat” A. Sokolowski, 75, of Stevensville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, with her family at her side. Pat was born on May 13, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of the late William J. Page and Gertrude (Freyer) Page.
Pat graduated from Chicago Vocational High School in 1961 and married her high school sweetheart Paul Sokolowski on Sept. 21, 1963.
Pat enjoyed her family, grandchildren and great-grandson to the fullest.
Pat was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and was overjoyed when Cubs won the world series in 2016!
Pat loved living in Montana and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 94. Pat is survived by her husband of 55 years, Paul Sokolowski; daughter, Christine and husband Wayne Stege of Colorado, and son Paul and wife Shannon Sokolowski of Arizona; three granddaughters, two grandsons and one great-grandson.
A memorial will be held to celebrate Pat’s life on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at 12 p.m. at the American Legion Post #94, 754 Middle Burnt Fork Rd., Stevensville, MT 59870. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.