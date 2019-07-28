MISSOULA — This world lost an extraordinary person and heaven gained an amazing angel on July 23, 2019, when Patricia “Pat” Ann Hallford Norberg gained her wings at the age of 72.
Pat was born in Missoula on March 10, 1947 to Ernest and Alice Hallford. She was the baby of the family, following her siblings Barbara “Bobbi” Knutson currently of Libby, Lester “Bud” Hallford of Gold Creek and Sharon Burgess of Concrete, Washington.
Pat was a life-long Missoula resident and loved everything Montana had to offer. She attended high school at Missoula County Public Schools. Following school, she realized her greatest dream of being a mom and gave birth to Dale A. Netzer on June 27, 1966 and Michelle A. Netzer on May 21, 1967. As a young mom, she grew up with her children and she was so proud of both of them.
On March 31, 1973, she married Larry G. Norberg. She and Larry loved to camp and she passed doing just that with the man she loved. They enjoyed being outdoors and she loved to fish and ride ATVs — “bikes” as she called them. They would camp for weeks on end during the summer and looked forward to the many friends and family that would join them.
Pat most enjoyed her full-time work as a stay-at-home mom and she appreciated the opportunity to do so. When her children entered upper grades in school, Pat became the kitchen manager at Liberty Lanes. She held that position for approximately 18 years. While she was a tough “boss,” her employees became friends and speak fondly of her to this day.
Pat enjoyed cooking and was the first one to offer to make a meal for any event. She was a member and an officer of the Women of the Moose Lodge 243 in Missoula. She selflessly gave her time and energy for many years until recently resigning to enjoy her summers and her family. She was famous for her fried chicken and her cream puffs, which she lovingly made whenever asked.
Pat was preceded in death by her mother, Alice Hallford, on March 10, 2006 and her father, Ernet Hallford on Oct. 9, 1979. She is survived by her loving husband, Larry, her devoted children, Dale and Michelle, her grandchildren, Bretni, Grant, Tanner and Tucker, her siblings, and too many extended family and friends to count. Family was very important to Pat and she loved with a passion.
We all miss her spunk, her “tell-it-like-it-is” attitude, her smart and sarcastic remarks, her gentle ways with her loved ones and close friends and her overall zeal for life.
She had her mom on her mind a lot lately and we find peace knowing she is finally with her parents. We know you are in a great place but your absence is painfully felt by all of us. Soar high, Mom; soar high!
Services will be on Monday July 29, 2019 at noon with a reception immediately following at Garden City Funeral Home. There will be no public viewing.