MISSOULA — Patricia “Pat” Fairchild passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on June 13, 2020.
Pat was born on Nov. 4, 1936 in Troy, New York to parents Mabel and Kenneth Van Hoesen. Pat grew up in West Sand Lake, New York. She attended school, enjoyed family gatherings at Lakes and beaches
Pat graduated from Averill Park Central High School and attended SUNY Cobleskill College to study early childhood education. There she met Eugene “Gene” Fairchild, they were married April 18, 1959.
They left for Honolulu where Gene was stationed with the Marine Corp for two years. Their son Lee was born in 1960 and Wayne in 1962.
The family moved back to Cortland, New York. While Gene worked in the Dairy business, Pat focused on her family, always on the go with her boys. In the 1970’s she was a YWCA Teen director. She embraced the young women as her own. Gene’s work with Reiter Dairy took them to Brunswick, Ohio where they made many close friends.
Inspired by the rivers and mountains and desire to be close to family, Pat and Gene made the move to Missoula in 1997. Pat made friends in all aspects of her life, Hallmark Greeting Cards, helping Wayne & Gia with their river outfitting business, swimming at the Women’s Club, bowling league, square dancing, Lady Griz games. She was an active member of First Christian Church and Eastern Star.
Pat was devoted and fun grandmother who fully incorporated her grandkids into her action-packed life. Her home was our second home, always surrounded by family and friends.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents Mabel and Kenneth Van Hoesen, her sister Marilyn Hollrah, and her loving husband Gene Fairchild.
Pat is survived by her sons Lee Fairchild, Wayne & Gia Fairchild, her grandchildren Natalina (15) and Schuyler (12), her brother in law Lee Hollrah and her many nieces and nephews.
An outdoor celebration of life will be at the bandstand at Bonner Park, Sunday June 21 at 4 p.m.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to First Christian Church.
