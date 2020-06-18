× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA — Patricia “Pat” Fairchild passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on June 13, 2020.

Pat was born on Nov. 4, 1936 in Troy, New York to parents Mabel and Kenneth Van Hoesen. Pat grew up in West Sand Lake, New York. She attended school, enjoyed family gatherings at Lakes and beaches

Pat graduated from Averill Park Central High School and attended SUNY Cobleskill College to study early childhood education. There she met Eugene “Gene” Fairchild, they were married April 18, 1959.

They left for Honolulu where Gene was stationed with the Marine Corp for two years. Their son Lee was born in 1960 and Wayne in 1962.

The family moved back to Cortland, New York. While Gene worked in the Dairy business, Pat focused on her family, always on the go with her boys. In the 1970’s she was a YWCA Teen director. She embraced the young women as her own. Gene’s work with Reiter Dairy took them to Brunswick, Ohio where they made many close friends.