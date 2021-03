Stevensville - Patricia "Patty" Burk, 82, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021 at the Edgewood Vista in Missoula. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the Riverside Cemetery in Stevensville. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.