Ronan- Patricia Roark Sheumaker was called home after a major stroke on June 27, 2023. She was born in Charlo, MT on August 22, 1940, to Rommie and Helen Roark. She attended school in Charlo and Missoula, then obtained her GED and graduated from beautician school in Missoula. She opened her shop, Pat’s Beauty Boutique, in Ronan and worked until her previously broken back got the best of her.

As a talented pianist, she played for church, weddings, and funerals most of her life. She also taught ballroom dancing in Missoula. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Ronan.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Willis Sheumaker, daughter Kelly Trujillo (Patrick), 3 sisters, and 4 brothers.

Patricia is survived by her longtime companion Gordon Rungborg, daughter Tammi of Ronan, sister Judy of Calimesa, CA, 2 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many other family and friends.

A graveside service will be held Friday, July 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Ronan Cemetery with lunch following at the United Methodist Church, south of Ronan. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at www.shriderthompson.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.