WARREN, Oregon — Patrick Daniel Malach, known to family and friends as Pat, passed away unexpectedly, at his home in Warren, Oregon, on April 18, 2020

Pat was born in Park Falls, Wisconsin on Nov. 28, 1964. When he was two years old the family moved to Missoula where he called home for the next 19 years. He graduated from Big Sky-High School in 1983. He then made a move to Portland, Oregon in 1988 and continued his education graduating from the University of Oregon.

Pat is survived by his father and step-mother, Renny Sr. and Rosemary Malach; sisters Renee Johnson, Roxanne and her husband Dick Zarowny, Colleen Dietz; brother Robert Malach and Nedra; several nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.

In addition to his grandparents Pat was preceded in death by his brother, Renny Malach Jr.; his brother-in-law, David Johnson; and his mother, Judy Nutting-Malach.

Pat loved his family and took great joy in cycling with brother-in-law Dick, showing the ropes of journalism to Jeremy at the 2016 Tour de Utah and picking out gifts for his great nieces Aurora and Audrey. In the past five years he took pride in his yard and enjoyed gardening, unless of course there was a Montana Grizzly game to watch.