WARREN, Oregon — Patrick Daniel Malach, known to family and friends as Pat, passed away unexpectedly, at his home in Warren, Oregon, on April 18, 2020
Pat was born in Park Falls, Wisconsin on Nov. 28, 1964. When he was two years old the family moved to Missoula where he called home for the next 19 years. He graduated from Big Sky-High School in 1983. He then made a move to Portland, Oregon in 1988 and continued his education graduating from the University of Oregon.
Pat is survived by his father and step-mother, Renny Sr. and Rosemary Malach; sisters Renee Johnson, Roxanne and her husband Dick Zarowny, Colleen Dietz; brother Robert Malach and Nedra; several nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.
In addition to his grandparents Pat was preceded in death by his brother, Renny Malach Jr.; his brother-in-law, David Johnson; and his mother, Judy Nutting-Malach.
Pat loved his family and took great joy in cycling with brother-in-law Dick, showing the ropes of journalism to Jeremy at the 2016 Tour de Utah and picking out gifts for his great nieces Aurora and Audrey. In the past five years he took pride in his yard and enjoyed gardening, unless of course there was a Montana Grizzly game to watch.
Pat had two great loves in life. One was writing and the other was riding bicycles. The combination of these two passions gave way to his talent for covering many cycling races over many years. Pat started racing himself when he moved to Portland in 1988. He recently wrote a story of his days of being a bike messenger in Portland that could bring a tear to your eye. He really had a way with words. His career started out in the newspaper industry and then turned to writing about Local Portland races with Oregon Cycling Action. That escalated to covering team camps and races around the world for Cyclingnews, one of the top online professional cycling news sources in the world. He was loved and respected in the world of cycling. He was recently contacted by the US Olympic committee to let him know he was credentialed to go to the Tokyo Olympics!
He will be forever remembered for his big heart, his sharp mind and quick wit and the most encompassing soul ever lent to this earth.
“I’m in love with my bike again, like a long-forgotten ember catching the slightest wisp of wind and reigniting a flame.” -Pat Malach
Ride on Pat…you will be forever missed.
To watch an online memorial from his Cycling Family follow this link: youtube.com/watch?v=nJrYkZ5CDNw.
Memorial donations may be made to The American Heart Association at donatenow.heart.org/donate.
