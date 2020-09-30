Patrick Espinoza

His uncanny ability to remember facts and numbers was not limited to machinery. He could tell you the phone number of his boss from 1964, the number of steps at the Kerr Dam, the last date and time he ate a Snickers, and the birthday of everyone he has ever encountered.

Birthdays were very important to Pat. You could count on him to call you as soon as he thought you were out of bed to sing to you on your birthday. Hearing him sing has been the highlight to a lot of birthdays over the years.

Some of the great joys of his life were his days as a pickup man at rodeos across Montana, working with Charlie Hanson, riding his mule with Bob and Vicki Doty, attending any athletic event his Moon Pie was in, and giving people a hard time, especially his little sister Lolita. If he was giving you a hard time it was because he loved you and that’s probably why she got the most of it. Pat loved telling stories about his adventures in the mountains, his multitude of work experiences, and his road trips with Larry Clinkenbeard.