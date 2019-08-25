MISSOULA — Patrick Ferryman passed from our arms unexpectedly on Sunday morning, Aug. 18, 2019, at St. Patrick Hospital of complications from pneumonia. A proud Montana native born in Helena in 1954, he served seven years in the Army at Fort Carson, Colorado, as an ammunition specialist, also briefly serving as an honor guard. Upon discharge he graduated from Helena Vocational College with an associate degree in industrial electronics. Hired by Data General, the family moved back to Colorado Springs. While there he attended Colorado Technical College until being transferred back to his beloved Montana. Patrick was soon recruited by MSSI and began a lengthy career at St. Patrick Hospital as a biomedical engineer. During this time he completed as many as 25 service schools of continued education. Upon retirement he restored antique furniture until his passing. A self-taught woodworker of high caliber, he produced many heirloom-quality furniture pieces and brought damaged antiques back to pristine condition. He was an avid outdoorsman, backpacking through the mountains of the Montana he loved with family and friends. Patrick was an excellent pool player, winning the Montana State 8 Ball Tournament in 2012, recently enjoying spending evening hours playing pool with his wife at the family home. He was a novice astronomer, spending many hours gazing at the night sky through his telescope, always researching the universe with fascination.
Patrick had a brilliant mind. He could trouble shoot everything, from the car to the boiler. He was a perfectionist by nature, an avid reader, scouring books and the internet for increased knowledge. He was a colorful character with many dimensions and strong opinions on every subject. He will be fiercely missed.
Survivors include a son Justin and his daughter Grace; son Shawn; and his devoted wife of 45 years Anne.
His wishes are to be remembered by all who knew him in their own way. Cremation has taken place and a private family tribute will be held in Big Creek at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be sent to First Interstate Bank, where a fund has been set up to assist the family with medical expenses.
Peace to you, my love. Peace to all who loved you.