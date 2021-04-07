Patrick John Bannon

Patrick John Bannon, 59, of Deer Lodge, Montana, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021 at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula, due to cancer complications.

He was born on June 5, 1961 in Lansing, Michigan, to Kenneth and Mary Jo Bannon. He spent his youth in Oak Park, Illinois until age 15 when he moved to Hanover, Illinois. He graduated from Hanover High School in 1979.

He then went out West, completing a B.A. in Science Education from the University of Montana. He began his teaching career in Harlem, MT, continuing it to Harrison, MT, Seattle, WA, and then Deer Lodge, MT where he taught for 25 years.

On October 19, 1991, he married Sarah Blaisdell in Bellingham, Washington. The couple lived in Renton, Washington until moving and settling in Deer Lodge.

He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman. He expanded on his love of the outdoors as an outfitter, taxidermist, and creative wildlife artist. He was forever developing countless skills and talents throughout his life.

Survivors include his wife, Sarah, daughter Shea (Jacob Duerr), son Jonathan, mother Mary Jo Bannon, stepmother Leila Bannon, sister Margaret Bannon, and brother Dennis Bannon.

A service in celebration of his life will be held later this spring.