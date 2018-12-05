MISSOULA — Patrick Joseph “Moe” Moriarty, age 76, of Missoula, passed away Friday, Nov. 30 at his home. He will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him, but especially by his family and his large group of friends.
Patrick was born in Great Falls on Dec. 15, 1942, the son of James and Ella MacKinnon Moriarty, the youngest of nine children. He attended St. Mary’s Elementary School and Great Falls Central High School, graduating in 1960. After high school, Moe attended the College of Great Falls and later joined the Army Reserves. Moe had spent half his life in Great Falls before moving to Missoula in the mid 80s where he started the next chapter of his life. He met his wife Kathi, bought Red's Bar and quickly established roots in the community.
An entrepreneur by nature, Moe was involved in many ventures throughout his life including owning Moe’s Bar & Grill, Red’s Bar, AAA Bail Bonds and Process Plus. An avid sports fan, you could often find him in his younger years playing in and organizing softball tournaments, playing golf or refereeing basketball. Moe enjoyed nothing more than watching those he cared for play sports, whether it be his sons or any of his friend’s children and later grandchildren, he was always their biggest fan. Moe loved his Grizzlies, Packers, Irish, and Dodgers and was always a loud and boisterous fan. A social butterfly all his life, Moe was always up for a good time, whether traveling to see the Packers play at Lambeau Field with Kathi, traveling with the boys to watch the Grizzlies on the road or just shooting the breeze with anyone who might want to chat. He was known by many, feared by most, but if you were in his “inner circle” he was as fierce and loyal of a friend as one could ask for.
He is survived by his wife, Kathi Moriarty of Missoula, three sons, MacKinnon (Katie) of Missoula; David of Los Angeles; and Danny; son-in law Douglas Blake (Lisa) of Altoona, Wisconsin; sisters, Nancy (Al) Malaspina of San Francisco and Marcia Moriarty of San Francisco; grandchildren Declan, Kurt and Shawn; numerous nieces and nephews and many close friends who he considered family. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John “Mick”, James, Robert, Maurice and Richard and sister, Margaret.
A public viewing will be held at Garden City Funeral Home 1705 W. Broadway St. Missoula MT 59808 at 10 a.m. with a Funeral service to follow on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at 11 a.m.
A celebration of life will be held immediately following the funeral service at Reds Bar, 217 Ryman St. in Missoula.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Western Montana or charity of your choice. To leave condolences, please visit gardencityfh.com.